16.08.2019
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 15-August-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  199.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                199.64p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

