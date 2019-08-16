Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 339.87p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 333.42p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---