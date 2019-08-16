Anzeige
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
16.08.2019
(73 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  331.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                339.87p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  324.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                333.42p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

