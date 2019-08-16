Acarix AB: Announcement from Acarix's extra general meeting

Press release

Malmö August 5, 2019

Announcement from Acarix's extra general meeting

The extra general meeting ("EGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 16 August 2019 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Change of the articles of association

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, to change the limits for number of shares and share capital in the articles of association in accordance with the following:

The limits for the share capital in the articles of association are changed from a minimum of SEK 15,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 60,000,000 to a minimum of SEK 23,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 92,000,000. The articles of association § 4 will thereby have the following wording:

"The share capital shall not be less than SEK 23,000,000 and not more than SEK 92,000,000."

It is also proposed that the limits for the number of shares in the articles of association are changed from a minimum of 15,000,000 and a maximum of 60,000,000 to a minimum of SEK 23,000,000 and a maximum of 92,000,000. The articles of association § 5 will thereby have the following wording

"The number of shares shall not be less than 23,000,000 and not more than 92,000,000."

Authorization for the board to issue shares (rights issue)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, within the limits of the articles of association, with preferential rights for the shareholders, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

The reasons for the authorization are to increase the Company's flexibility in connection with entering into new markets and to advance the commercialization of the Company's existing projects.

Issuances of new shares under the authorization shall be made on customary terms and conditions based on current market conditions.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above, refer to the complete proposal in the notice available at the Company's website, www.acarix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO

E-mail per.persson@acarix.com

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm.

Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to

Acarix.

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Please visit www.acarix.com for more information.

