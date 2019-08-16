Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest logistics management solution for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze the market demand and identify target stock levels to meet the rising demand for products. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client better manage logistics requirements and ensure timely product delivery.

Although the global retail industry has been progressing at an incredible rate over the past few years, the rising market competition and evolving customer needs are still increasing challenges for retail companies. Also, retail companies are under the pressure to accurately analyze demand fluctuations in the market and efficiently manage logistics activities. Consequently, retail companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering logistics management solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Denmark. The client was facing challenges in managing inventory and ensuring timely delivery of products. Due to this, the client witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering logistics management solutions. With Infiniti's logistics management solution, they wanted to enhance supply chain operations, build a reliable order fulfillment process, and implement a sound reverse logistics framework.

The solution offered By conducting retail market scanning and monitoring, the experts helped the client to understand market transformations and demand fluctuations. With the help of our solution, the client was also able to optimize their supply chain operations and enhance the accuracy of demand forecasting. Furthermore, the client was able to efficiently manage reverse logistics processes and realize savings in operational cost by 33%. The client was also able to enhance accuracy in demand forecasting by 25%.

Infiniti's logistics management solutions helped the client to:

Better manage their inventory by understanding demand fluctuations in the market

Improve production capacity and optimize their supply chain operations

Infiniti's logistics management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying target stock levels to meet the rising demand for products

Building a reliable order fulfillment process

