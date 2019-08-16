Anzeige
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 Ticker-Symbol: G2O 
Stuttgart
16.08.19
08:09 Uhr
11,176 Euro
-0,036
-0,32 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.08.2019 | 13:41
Golar LNG: 2019 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2019 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2019, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.comand in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 16, 2019

Attachments

  • Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/577ad482-e9c2-42b2-b8dc-c2a8f41c20fb)
  • 2018 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c01090c-08cd-48b4-a8ca-1a89ec187006)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)