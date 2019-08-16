WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

While Wheaton's production of gold and silver in Q219 was closely in line with - or even above - our expectations, temporary under-sales of both relative to production led to a US$6.3m negative variance in (underlying) net earnings and a 9.1% (or 1 cent) negative variance in EPS relative to our prior expectations. More significantly, given the improved metals price environment, we have upgraded our EPS forecasts for FY19 by 14% to 57c/share, which is now near the top of the range of analysts' expectations, despite continuing to use gold prices that are 5% below spot, at US$1,416/oz and US$1,418 for Q3 and Q4, respectively. We also expect the quarterly dividend to be increased in Q4, from 9cps to 10cps.

