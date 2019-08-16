The manufacturer says its Kwafoo product improves efficiency and, if used in the optimal p-type PERC type of panel, could boast a module output of 610 W.Tianjin-based wafer manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has launched a super-sized product 75% larger than conventional G1 wafers which it says, in an optimal technology format, could produce power output of up to 610 watts. The company has launched the 12-inch 'Kwafoo' wafer which it says could generate that impressive output if used in a 60-piece p-type PERC (passivated emitter rear contact) module using half-cut solar cells. In its publicity ...

