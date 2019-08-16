ITHUF Stock: Why This Pot Play is Too Cheap to IgnorePot stocks have been under pressure after starting the year on a high note. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ.TO) has corrected 23% over the past three months, easily underperforming the one-percent decline in the S&P 500 and 1.61% drop in the Nasdaq.After the initial excitement in October 2018, when Canada became the first G7 country to legalize recreational marijuana, the market is now looking for evidence pot companies are growing instead of riding the expectations.You can call this a must prove moment for pot companies. The reality is many of the smaller pot plays will.

