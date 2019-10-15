Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPCW ISIN: CA45074T1021 Ticker-Symbol: 2IA 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
08:05 Uhr
1,038 Euro
-0,069
-6,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,252
1,282
20:56
1,254
1,279
20:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IANTHUS CAPITAL
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC1,038-6,23 %