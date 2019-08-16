Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
Tradegate
15.08.19
15:33 Uhr
8,496 Euro
+0,017
+0,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,560
8,596
14:26
16.08.2019 | 14:05
(56 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Golar LNG Partners L.P.: 2019 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2019 giving notice that the Golar LNG Partners LP 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2019, a copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.comand in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 16, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6cf5c88a-6a1b-41ee-9bf8-765b78cbbe03)
  • 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c3dd70e-52e5-4398-827f-28611f8a26c5)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)