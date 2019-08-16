Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas further extended at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised the fourth of six one-month options available to them to extend the Safe Boreas at the Mariner project in the UK sector of the North Sea to accommodate personnel working on Mariner in the hook up and early production phase through October 2019.



Total value of the one-month option is approximately USD 5 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 16 August 2019

Prosafe SE



