Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Frankfurt
16.08.19
08:01 Uhr
0,935 Euro
-0,016
-1,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,975
1,058
14:24
Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas further extended at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised the fourth of six one-month options available to them to extend the Safe Boreas at the Mariner project in the UK sector of the North Sea to accommodate personnel working on Mariner in the hook up and early production phase through October 2019.

Total value of the one-month option is approximately USD 5 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 16 August 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


