Air T, Inc. Announces Record Date, Payment Date and Payment Rate for Initial Distribution on Alpha Income Preferred Securities

DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) ("Air T") announced today the record date, payment date and payment rate for the initial quarterly cash on its Alpha Income Preferred (AIP) securities (NASDAQ:AIRTP), which provide for distributions at the rate of 8.0% per annum on the stated value of $2.50 per share of AIP. The distribution payment date will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, to holders as of the Record Date of August 26, 2019. This initial distribution will cover the period from June 10, 2019, the date of initial issuance, to the payment date of August 27, 2019, and the distribution will be in the amount of $0.0433 per share of AIP.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.



Established in 1980, AIR T, INC. is a powerful portfolio of businesses and financial assets, each of which operate independently yet interrelatedly. The Company's four core segments are: overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, aviation ground support maintenance services, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. Our ownership interests are designed to expand, strengthen and diversify AIR T, INC.'s cash earnings power. Our goal is to build on AIR T, INC.'s core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries that we believe fit into the AIR T, INC. portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, which contain more than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements because of important potential risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that contracts with major customers will be terminated or not extended, future economic conditions and their impact on the Company's customers, the Company's ability to recover on its investments, including its investments in Delphax and other recently acquired companies, the timing and amounts of future orders under the Company's Global Ground Support subsidiary's contract with the United States Air Force, and risks and uncertainties related to business acquisitions, including the ability to successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, inflation rates, competition, changes in technology or government regulation, information technology disruptions, and the impact of future terrorist activities in the United States and abroad. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. The Company is under no obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

