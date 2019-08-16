Novo Nordisk A/S: Securities lawsuit filed in Denmark against Novo Nordisk

Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 August 2019 - Novo Nordisk A/S has today been informed that a securities lawsuit has been filed against the company in Denmark.
The lawsuit is filed by a number of shareholders. The claim is for a total amount of DKK 11,785,192,218 based on their trading and holding of shares in Novo Nordisk A/S during the period 3 February 2015 to 2 February 2017.
The lawsuit alleges that Novo Nordisk made misleading statements and did not make appropriate disclosures regarding its sales of insulin products in the USA. The lawsuit appears to contain broadly similar allegations to those of the previously announced securities class-action lawsuit filed in the USA in 2017 on behalf of all purchasers of Novo Nordisk American Depository Receipts (ADRs).
Novo Nordisk disagrees with the allegations and is prepared to defend the company in this matter.
