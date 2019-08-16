Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Cannabis is Disrupting Multi-Billion-Dollar Industries

In 2018, the global cannabis industry's revenue surged to $12.2 billion, according to BDS Analytics. This year, that number is expected to explode to $16.9 billion.

All thanks to key catalysts for substantial growth.

For one, ever since the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law, cannabis has disrupted some of the biggest consumer products in the world, including foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the $4.2 trillion health and wellness market.

For example, privately held Arizona Beverage just announced that it reached a licensing deal with Dixie Brands, which makes and sells drinks, chocolates, gummies and topical creams that are laced with cannabis. Through the partnership, Dixie, which operates in six U.S. states, will manufacture and distribute products branded with Arizona's name.

Even former Kellogg North American President Paul Norman is betting big on growth.

"This market is going to grow four or fivefold to 20 plus billion dollars in consumer value over the next five years," he says, as quoted by Yahoo Finance. "I believe, down the road, CBD will be widely available in all kinds of consumer products."

Major retailers have jumped on board, too, including Neiman Marcus, Sephora, CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, Barney's, and DSW.

Two, politics is forcing cannabis into the spotlight.

The 2020 Race to the White House is Another Big Catalyst

President Donald Trump has already said he would support bipartisan efforts in Congress to ease the current federal ban.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has co-sponsored a bill with Republican Sen. Cory Gardner to protect state legalization efforts and has said on the campaign trail that she favors legalization at the federal level.

Sen. Kamala Harris favors nationwide legalization as well. Sen. Kirsten Gellibrand unveiled her plan to legalize marijuana, which includes taxing legal cannabis and helping small businesses. Even Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Bill in the U.S. Senate, which would legalize marijuana, expunge criminal records of nonviolent marijuana convictions and creates a "community reinvestment fund."

Better, over the last few days, a new bill to remove cannabis from the schedule of controlled substances was introduced in Congress. Known as the MORE Act, or the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act, it aims to decriminalize "cannabis, to provide for reinvestment in certain persons adversely impacted by the War on Drugs, to provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses and for other purposes."

Its goal is to also decriminalize it federally, and allow states to set their own policies.

Combined, all of these catalysts are creating an incredible amount of opportunity.

The Yield Growth Corporation will be a Major Beneficiary

As cannabis continues to disrupt big industry, The Yield Growth Corporation stands to benefit.

The company now has 130 retail locations throughout North America that carry Urban Juve products. The company signed an agreement with Melorganics, which will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus. In addition, Yield Growth signed a consumer marketing and sales alliance with ipsy, one of the world's largest beauty subscription communities. Urban Juve products will be found in the company's Glam Bag and are already available online on ipsy Shopper.

Better, the company just announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line. Antler also closed its previously announced licensing agreement with Yield and completed payment of $800,000 to Yield Growth for a non-exclusive perpetual license for the worldwide rights to 8 hemp product topical formulas created by Yield Growth.

Antler is in development to launch a men's line with these 8 licensed hemp formulas for hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 premium essential oil colognes based on the Indian Royal Attar tradition utilizing scents like amber and tobacco for their masculine aroma profile. The Yield formulas that have been licensed to Antler include blends of saffron, sandalwood, pink lotus, and frankincense combined with resins from west coast spruce, cedar, fir, cypress, and black spruce.

Inspired by the Ayurvedic tradition of sourcing ingredients locally these forest resin de-stressing scents induce a sense of familiarity and calming. Yield Growth will also act as the international distributor for these products.

Not only is the company quickly expanding its product line, it's making major waves throughout North America and the global community.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com.

