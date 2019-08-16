Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy (CSE: SHP), announced today that seismic crews have commenced the acquisition of 3D seismic over the Mt. Evans project in Kansas. The seismic survey will cover approximately 10.5 sq. miles of prospective acreage and used to identify drillable features in the Pawnee Sandstone. Historical production from nine nearby wells has averaged more than 170,000 barrels per well from the Pawnee.

"This seismic shoot will take about two weeks to complete," said Mr. Jarvis. "After processing and interpreting the data, we hope to be selecting drill sites by mid-October. We could be drilling our first well in this project as early as the end of October."

The Mt. Evans Prospect is defined by existing well control, wells vintage early sixties. No modern seismic has been shot until now. Several undrilled prospective areas have been identified through surface and subsurface mapping. Each area could contain multiple structural features similar in size to the established production.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The Company is focused on exploration and development of its oil and gas assets in Kansas.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Mark Jarvis Chief Executive Officer 416-637-2181 extension 310

