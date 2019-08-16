Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JDJN ISIN: CA82489D2086 Ticker-Symbol: S5O1 
Frankfurt
13.08.19
10:15 Uhr
0,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHOAL POINT
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD0,0900,00 %