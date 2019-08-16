Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Ruy Ivaldi as the Chief Financial Officer.

Ruy Ivaldi has extensive experience in the media and telecommunication sectors, having worked for the Grupo Clarin S.A. in Argentina for 20 years, mostly in the corporate finance and the strategic planning sector. Grupo Clarín S.A. is the most prominent and diversified media group in Argentina and one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. The Company is organized and operates in Argentina. Grupo Clarín is present in the Argentine printed media, radio, broadcast and cable television, audiovisual production, the printing industry and Internet access. He was the CFO for the Latam branch of the group for the last 6 years. He was responsible for the Administrative and Finance areas, HHRR and part of the Operations and Legal issues.

Mr. Ivaldi also worked for over 8 years as an auditor in PriceWaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), having dealt with mergers and acquisitions, due diligences, processes enhancement and others in various industries. Mr. Ivaldi holds a Business Administration Degree and an Accounting Degree from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina and is a CPA.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco, commented, "we are pleased to have Mr. Ivaldi join our team. With Mr. Ivaldi's extensive experience in financial planning and risk management together with his proven leadership skills, will serve us well as we continue to grow and enhance our Company."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit upcointernational.com or upcomobile.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212 461 3676

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47005