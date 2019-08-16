Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Canntab Therapeutics (CSE: PILL) (OTCQX: CTABF) (FSE: TBF1), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application, has received an initial assessment from the Geneva-based International Preliminary Report on Patentability ("IPRP") for its Immediate Release Cannabidiol Formulation. The IPRP has indicated a positive finding of patentability, meaning that, in their opinion, Canntab's formulation is not only patentable but also novel, non-obvious and useful.

National filings have already been completed in the United States and internationally, and the international application has now been completed in Canada and Australia. Although the opinions of the IPRP are not binding, many patent offices, including Canada's, often defer to the IPRP. The Canadian office of the IPRP was also the international searching authority in this particular case, which bodes well for an eventual Canadian patent grant.

Jeff Renwick, co-founder and CEO, stated: "This is a first and an important indication that our Immediate Release Cannabidiol Formulation is unique and patentable. It is our intention to build on this success as we continue to seek additional patents in Canada, United States and internationally. Our extensive portfolio of proprietary hard tablets is our core value proposition and we believe that we are well positioned to be the dominant player in hard tablet cannabinoid formulations world-wide."

The company's proprietary technology and know-how, which enables it to convert THC and CBD oil into a nano-emulsified granulation, and ultimately into a hard pill format, has resulted in the successful creation of a line of patent-pending precision oral delivery hard tablets.

Canntab has filed 13 patents in Canada and United States that cover a range of processes and formulations it needs to create its precision oral delivery hard tablets. These patents include Canntab's proprietary nano-emulsification technology, granulation process, methods of manufacturing, and covers its full line of precision oral delivery hard tablets including; Instant Release, Extended Release, Sustained Release Tablets, Bi-Layered or Modified Release Tablets and Flash Melt Formulations.

The company's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations will provide doctors, patients and the general consumer with a medical grade solution with all the features you would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication.

Due to its extensive inventory of machinery and equipment, Canntab can produce these unique products with relatively minimal capital expenditure requirements therefore positioning the company to maintain high gross profit margins.

As a late stage applicant to be a non-growing Licensed Producer and Processor, Canntab will be able to leverage its growing IP portfolio at its completed manufacturing facilities in both Markham and Cobourg.

Canntab, with headquarters and R & D located in Markham, currently operates out of Cobourg, Ontario where the company has co-location and profit sharing agreements with its strategic partner, FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE:HUGE), a holder of both cultivating and processing licenses.

