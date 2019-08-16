Dr. Robert A. Jason Highlights Treatments for Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI)

A Premier Cosmetic Gynecologist located in Lake Success, New York, Dr. Jason is well-known across the East Coast for his extensive experience with non-invasive procedures for treating the problem

LAKE SUCCESS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Dr. Robert A. Jason and the experienced team at The Center for Sexual Medicine & Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of New York offer patients the latest in technology in treating and preventing Stress Urinary Incontinence.

Dr. Jason also offers other leading non- invasive technological advances for treating SUI with Radiofrequency, Lasers, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP - The O-Shot & P-Shot) and High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Technology (HIFEM) for men and women.

Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI or USI) currently affects more than 30 million women in America. It is common in men with Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and post treatment for Prostate Cancer. It is known more simply as bladder leakage and can be caused or made worse by everyday activities such as exercise, coughing, sneezing and laughing.

"Most often, SUI is caused by damage to the pelvic floor muscles as a result of pregnancy, childbirth, injury, pelvic surgery, or aging and it can have a profound impact on a woman's quality of life," says Dr. Robert A Jason. "Thankfully, the surgical treatment we offer is safer and is well-known in that it has few complications as opposed to using vaginal mesh or tape."

The procedure involves tightening the muscle which then eliminates bladder leakage with excellent results. Additionally, Dr. Robert A. Jason and his team can combine this procedure with one or more trademarked Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation procedures such as Designer Laser Vaginoplasty, or other cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty (Total Mommy Makeovers), which are performed in conjunction with leading board-certified plastic surgeons.

For more information about treatments for Stress Urinary Incontinence, or to contact Dr. Robert A. Jason, please visit:

https://www.lvri-ny.com.

About The Center for Sexual Medicine & Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of New York

The Center for Sexual Medicine & Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of New York is dedicated to combining modern, cutting-edge medicine with personalized, top-quality care. Offering a wide variety of services from Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, to surgical and non-surgical treatment options for men and women. It is our mission to offer the best in care from highly compassionate staff in combination with outstanding results.

CONTACT:

Robert A. Jason

President and Medical Director

Phone: 516 482 8200 (Long Island) or 212 324 0014 (Manhattan)

Email: info@lvri-ny.com (for women); info@thecenterforsexualmedicine.com (for men)

SOURCE: Dr. Robert A. Jason

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556294/Dr-Robert-A-Jason-Highlights-Treatments-for-Stress-Urinary-Incontinence-SUI