Acorn Income Fund - Result of Class Meeting

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

213

Result of Class Meeting

16 August 2019

The Company advises that the ordinary resolution, as outlined below, put to the holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed:

"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 9 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 18 April 2019 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution."

(8,829,124 votes in favour, 46,000 votes against)

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001