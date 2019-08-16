Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest transportation analytics engagement for a leading transportation and logistics industry player.Transportation analytics can help businesses drive incremental value by identifying business needs and building long-term strategies to optimize business processes.

Quantzig is among the world's fastest-growing transportation analytics companies, committed to offering cutting edge data and analytics solutions to help organizations institutionalize data-driven decision making and tackle complex business challenges.

We at Quantzig understand the unique needs of the modern enterprise, which is why we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of advanced transportation analytics solutions to address the challenges faced by our clients.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-established transportation and logistics industry player with business operations spread across North America. The rapidly transforming business landscape and the rise in the generation of unstructured data sets have triggered significant disruptions in the transport and logistics sector. The acceleration of such unstructured data sets hindered the client's digital transformation efforts as they did not have the analytics capability to turn data into valuable insights.

By leveraging our transportation analytics solutions, they wanted to transform the fleet management process and enable more accurate fleet transfer decisions by centralizing and automating their fleet data management systems.

"Our deep analytics expertise combined with technologies such as AI and machine learning can help businesses to integrate data sets and identify better route plans to improve process efficiency," says a transportation analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered To help the client address their challenges, we adopted a comprehensive two-phased approach, the initial phase of which revolved around data discovery and analysis. The aim was to better understand the client's business processes and challenges faced by them. The transportation analytics solutions helped the client to gain a unified view of all their data sets. As a result, they now predict demand with an accuracy of 80%, due to which their profit margins increased by 3%, while their vehicle transfer and idle time decreased significantly.

Quantzig's transportation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve fleet utilization rate by 15%

Integrate and orchestrate all its IT systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks

Quantzig's transportation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Transforming the fleet management process

Centralizing and automating fleet data management systems

