The rapid globalization of businesses has made it imperative for executives and risk managers to reassess the risks facing their organizational processes and their supply chain activities. Effective supply chain risk management in manufacturing companies is often hindered by factors such as supplier failure and other non-traditional risks. Furthermore, supply chain vulnerability is also increasing due to risks including supplier relationships, manufacturing process, and shipment of finished goods.

Top supply chain risk factors for manufacturing companies

Disruptions in distribution

When a key supplier moves their operations to another country, it can have a significant impact on the cost of production and raw materials for a manufacturer. Supply chain risk managers must ensure that regular communication and the presence of strong contract between value parties to prevent such unforeseen contingencies.

Laws and regulations

The changes in laws and regulations can greatly affect the degree of supply chain risk faced by manufacturing companies. For instance, if the wage laws and overtime regulations in a particular region changes, it would eventually result in more costs and rising overheads for the company.

Market competition

There's a growing concern with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of big companies across industries. These M&As have the potential to create monopolies, allowing organizations to eliminate competition and make it harder for smaller companies to survive in the market. Competitors are also continuously changing and innovating their strategies.

Labor issues

When a workplace is unionized, it becomes difficult to adjust employee contracts as and when required. For example, laying off employees may prove to be tough during periods of low customer demand or relocation of assets. Adequate training must be given to employees in order to maximize productivity and reduce risks.

