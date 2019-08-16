Acacia Pharma Group plc - Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options





Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 16 August 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc (the "Company") (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new nausea and vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 106,997 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company's [Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan]. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 53,442,417 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 53,442,417.

