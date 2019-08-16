Anzeige
Freitag, 16.08.2019

WKN: A2JFW2 ISIN: GB00BYWF9Y76 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
13.09.18
09:04 Uhr
3,298 Euro
+0,327
+10,99 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.08.2019 | 16:41
(108 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Acacia Pharma Group plc - Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options


Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 16 August 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc (the "Company") (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new nausea and vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 106,997 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company's [Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan]. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 53,442,417 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 53,442,417.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc
Mike Bolinder, CEO
Christine Soden, CFO
+44 1223 919760
IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)
Mark Swallow, Shabnam Bashir, David Dible
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)