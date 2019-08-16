A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading European automotive company. The crux of this engagement revolves around generating incremental revenue by deploying a robust marketing mix optimization strategy to target the right customers.

Analyzing the impact of marketing campaigns to adjust the marketing strategies remains to be a major challenge curtailing the efforts of leading businesses across industries. The fact that no direct link exists between marketing investments and the revenue achieved from marketing campaigns is only part of the problem. The major challenge revolves around identifying the optimal marketing mix to drive sales and improve overall performance. Responding to such challenges our analytics experts believe that automotive companies should focus on marketing mix optimization and identify the right marketing mix strategy to ensure the optimal performance of their marketing campaigns.

With over a decades experience in the field of analytics, Quantzig has successfully tackled the challenges faced by players across industries. Our marketing analytics expertise combined with domain knowledge helps businesses to identify the optimal marketing mix to drive campaign effectiveness. Employing experts with a clear understanding of the client's industry, we offer customized market mix optimization solutions that will help businesses gain accurate insights on the ROI of their marketing efforts, understand the impact of changing their marketing strategies, and measure the effectiveness of various marketing channels.

The Business Problem: A well-established European automotive company wanted to streamline its marketing campaigns by analyzing the effectiveness of their campaigns using a robust marketing mix optimization strategy. They wanted to adopt an analytical approach to streamline their campaigns by calculating the effectiveness of the marketing elements.

"Marketing mix optimization is an analytical approach that can help you analyze the performance of marketing campaigns and determine factors that positively impact your customers," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their challenges our analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to marketing mix optimization which offered the much needed, timely insights to assess the impact of their marketing campaigns in real-time. The offered marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to uncover fact-based insights to create new business strategies and drive growth.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Improve campaign effectiveness by 65%

Increase sales by 35%

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Forecasting the impact of media, price, and exogenous variables on sales

Creating personalized campaigns to maximize marketing effectiveness

