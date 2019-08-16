Queros Capital Partners Plc - Admission of Bonds to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

16 August 2019

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Admission of Bonds to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Queros Capital Partners Plc (NEX: QCP), is pleased to announce that, on Wednesday 14 August 2019, the Company's Bonds commenced trading on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The entire issued Bonds will continue to trade on the NEX Exchange Growth Market under the symbol QCP.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.



The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

9 Millar Court

43 Station Road

Kenilworth

Warwickshire

CV8 1JD

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 290 2709

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA