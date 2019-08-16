Jay Goodys: Nuvi Terra Orange Flavored Hemp Oil is Now Available on Amazon

The 500 mg CBD Oil Drops May Provide Physical, Emotional and Mental Health Benefits

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Fans of CBD oil will be pleased to learn that Nuvi Terra Orange Flavored Hemp Oil is now available on Amazon.

To learn more about the high-quality 500 mg hemp oil, please visit the Amazon website.

As a spokesperson noted, the hemp oil is a natural dietary supplement that can provide a number of physical, emotional and mental health benefits. From helping with relief from anxiety and reducing stress to enabling people to sleep better at night, Nuvi Terra Hemp Oil seems to be a remarkable and all-natural health supplement.

For most people, taking 1 ml, or 2 dropper's worth of the hemp oil is all they need to not only feel better and get great sleep, but also to improve their mood, memory and attention span, as well as boost their immunity while reducing inflammation.

"Nuvi Terra Organic Hemp Oil is doctor-formulated, third party tested, and we do not test on animals," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company gets their ingredients from reputable farmers, and then creates the natural dietary supplement in San Diego, California.

The hemp oil is also naturally rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids. It includes a wide variety of medicinal compounds, phytonutrients, terpenes and flavonoids, which the spokesperson said all work together to help elevate their therapeutic properties.

Even though the Nuvi Terra Hemp Oil only recently became available on Amazon, it is already creating a very positive buzz with customers who are eager to try to CBD oil. A number of happy customers have posted positive reviews of the hemp oil, noting how it helps them with pain relief, improved sleep and much more.

"I suffer from chronic back and neck pain that greatly affects my ability to sleep and handle my daily routine and Nuvi Hemp Oil has changed my life for the better," one review noted, adding that not only does it numb and relieve the reviewer's pain short-term, it has also had lasting effects that have actually left the user's back and neck less tense and on a road to recovery.

"I highly recommend this product to anyone seeking alternative medicine for pain relief or even for a good night's sleep. The flavor's pretty good too."

About Nuvi Terra Hemp Oil:

Nuvi Terra Orange Flavored Hemp Oil may help relieve anxiety, headaches and pain. The 500 mg hemp oil is easy to take, tastes great and is free of parabens, pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, plastic contaminants, fragrances and other additives. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/s?k=cbd+oil&me=A1S1L2J9NBBMUT&ref=nb_sb_noss

Contact:

Eric Agababayev

info@nuviterra.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: JAY GOODYS LLC.

