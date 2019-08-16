Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
16.08.2019 | 17:52
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 16

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 16 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 202,500 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 539.2555p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,331,761 ordinary shares held in treasury and 190,334,973 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

16 August 2019


