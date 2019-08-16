SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best inventory management techniques for the retail category.

Since holding inventory ties up a lot of cash for companies, it becomes imperative to control and manage the inventory. With the aid of inventory management techniques, companies can get real-time updates about products, avoid spoilage, and save on storage costs. This minimizes losses and maximizes profits for companies in the retail category and helps them store, track, deliver, and order inventory or stock when required.

At SpendEdge, we understand the importance of inventory management in the retail industry. Therefore, we have highlighted the best inventory management techniques for companies in the retail category.

Top Inventory Management Techniques

FIFO strategy

First-in, first-out is a crucial inventory management technique that helps retailers reduce unsellable spoilage. In this technique, companies move out their oldest stock first and then the new one. This helps companies to avoid both perishable and non-perishable products becoming obsolete.

Determine inventory levels

Determining minimum inventory levels and maintaining them is vital for retailers to meet consumer demands. Setting par levels allows companies to know when to order more. However, it requires companies to do some research and make decisions upfront to systemize the process of ordering.

Effective contingency planning

Effective contingency planning helps companies to address issues such as sales spike and cashflow shortfall. There are instances when manufacturers run out of products or discontinue a product without warning. Having a contingency plan helps companies to handle such situations in an effective manner.

