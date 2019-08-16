The "Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market reached $3.8 billion in 2018 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software service, representing the second largest regional market in the world. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Europe Hardware Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.3 Europe Software Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.4 Europe Services Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Axis Type

4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type

4.2 Europe One Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Two Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.4 Europe Three Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.5 Europe Four Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Loading Unloading Workpiece 2015-2026

5.3 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Palletizing Handling 2015-2026

5.4 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Electrical Electronics 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Metal Machinery 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026

6.6 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Chemical Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026

6.7 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Food Beverage 2015-2026

6.8 Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026

7 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc

BOSCH Rexroth AG, Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Gdel Group AG

IAI America, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

