A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation analytics engagement for a banking and insurance company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading banking and insurance company based out of Ireland to connect with different customer segments and more precisely identify potential customer segments along with ways to market and serve them.

Using a multi-dimensional approach to customer segmentation analytics, companies can better target their customers by understanding their behavior, needs, and value.

The Business Problem:The client, an Irish banking and insurance company, wanted to differentiate the customer servicing experience and design product bundles to address customer preferences more effectively. Also, they wanted to connect with multi-channel customer segments and identify potential customer segments along with ways to market and serve them effectively.

This case study explains how we helped the client to improve customer acquisition rate by 2x and increase customer satisfaction levels by 42%.

The Solution Offered:Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach that comprised of three phases to better understand the client's core business challenges. The solution offered helped the client to capture the full potential of their customer base by catering to their customers' needs in a consistent, professional manner. Also, our customer segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to gauge the profitability based on parameters such as customer lifetime value, customer churn rate, and customer loyalty.

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve customer acquisition rates by 2x

Increase customer satisfaction levels by 42%

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Capturing the full potential of customer base

Gauging long-term profitability of their service offerings

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

