Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Keith Barron, PhD, CEO & Chairman of Aurania Resources, speaks about the company's massive land package in Southeastern Ecuador.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/aurania-resources-mineral-exploration-ceo-clip-90sec/

Aurania Resources Ltd. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on August 17 - August 18, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF)

www.aurania.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47019