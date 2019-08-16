Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0Q7FX ISIN: CA92625W1014 Ticker-Symbol: VI9 
Tradegate
16.08.19
21:35 Uhr
0,350 Euro
+0,015
+4,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICTORIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICTORIA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,342
0,358
21:58
0,336
0,350
21:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICTORIA GOLD
VICTORIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICTORIA GOLD CORP0,350+4,32 %