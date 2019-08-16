Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - CEO of Victoria Gold, John McConnell, talks about the company's Eagle Gold Mine that is set to pour its first gold mid September.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/victoria-gold-eagle-gold-mine-ceo-clip-90sec/

Victoria Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on August 17 - August 18, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIT)

www.vitgoldcorp.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47018