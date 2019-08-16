Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JM2X ISIN: CA08162A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 87CA 
Tradegate
16.08.19
19:46 Uhr
0,239 Euro
+0,007
+3,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,232
0,253
22:29
0,234
0,258
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,239+3,02 %