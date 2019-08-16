Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W2NW ISIN: CA1254055066 Ticker-Symbol: GXCN 
Stuttgart
16.08.19
16:10 Uhr
0,221 Euro
-0,009
-3,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CGX ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CGX ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,231
0,275
22:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CGX ENERGY
CGX ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CGX ENERGY INC0,221-3,75 %