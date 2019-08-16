Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("" or the "") announced today that Mr. Erik Lyngberg has resigned his position as a director with the Company. As a result, Mr. Duncan Nightingale has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Nightingale has over 30 years of oil and gas exploration and development experience, and is currently Corporate Vice President, Operations, Development and Reservoir Management at Frontera Energy Corporation. Prior to that, he held various executive management positions with Gran Tierra Energy from 2009 to 2017, which included being President, interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Exploration.

Professor Suresh Narine, Chairman and Executive Director (Guyana) of CGX Energy commented:

"The Company would like to thank Mr. Lyngberg for his contributions during a critical period of restructuring and refocus; his technical guidance and industry acumen were of great value to CGX Energy during this period and I take this opportunity to wish Erik well in his future endeavours. On behalf of the management and staff of CGX Energy, I also wish to formally welcome Duncan Nightingale to the Company's Board of Directors, who with his impressive experience in the oil and gas exploration and development sector will help guide CGX Energy through the next exciting exploration phase for the Company as it explores the Demerara and Corentyne Blocks in the highly prospective offshore Guyana Basin."

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

For further information, please contact:

Brooks Lyons, Manager, Commercial & Business Development of CGX Energy at (832) 300-3200 or at blyons@cgxenergy.com or Tralisa Maraj, Chief Financial Officer of CGX Energy at (832) 300-3200 or at tmaraj@cgxenergy.com.

