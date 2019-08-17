Internet Marketing Company: What Factors Influence Liability Car Insurance Costs?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several factors that can affect the price of liability car insurance.

Before granting coverage to someone, insurance companies will analyze various factors. Some of these factors are very important and they can have a significant impact on the final price of liability insurance. These factors are the following:

The minimum imposed liability . Except for New Hampshire, all other states impose minimum liability insurance that any driver needs to have it in order to legally drive inside a state. The minimum liability insurance is not under the driver's control and the price for this coverage can vary quite a lot depending on the state where the driver is living and the requirements for this coverage.

Driving history . The driving record of a customer is important for every insurance company when they determine the insurance rates paid by their clients. Customers who have traffic violations like traffic tickets, at-fault accidents, DUI driving incidents will pay more on their premiums. On the other hand, drivers with clean driving records will pay lower insurance rates.

The car that is to be insured . Some factors regarding the vehicle can have an impact on liability insurance. These factors are car ownership, make, model, year of production, installed safety and anti-theft devices, safety rating, condition, and value. These factors will help the insurers to determine more accurate insurance deals. For example, an insurer will charge less on a slightly used SUV that has several safety features installed compared to what will charge on a brand-new SUV.

Coverage limits. This factor is in the policyholder control. Policyholders can decide higher or lower coverage limits. By doing so, they can increase or decrease the price of their insurance rates.

"Having liability coverage is important for every driver. To save money on this coverage, drivers can keep the limits at a minimum," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

