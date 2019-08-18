Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 18.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A118Z8 ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 Ticker-Symbol: DQW1 
Tradegate
16.08.19
21:41 Uhr
36,480 Euro
+0,630
+1,76 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,800
36,400
17.08.
36,340
36,510
16.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG36,480+1,76 %
RHI MAGNESITA NV45,160+0,31 %