ams: ams, Austrian based supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer (the "Offer") for 100% of the share capital of Osram at a price of Euro 38.50 per share. The offer price of Euro 38.50 reflects premium of 33% to undisturbed Osram share price (Euro 28.92) and 10% to the offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group ( Euro 35.00). The Proposal includes a comprehensive commitment package addressing all stakeholders of Osram. ams is confident that the Proposal enables OSRAM to waive the standstill agreement, dated 4 June 2019, and subsequently plans to launch the Offer. According to ams, combination of ams and Osram creates a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics with tangible benefits ...

