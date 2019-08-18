Do & Co: In the first quarter of its 2019/2020 business year, catering company Do & Co Group recorded revenue in the amount of Euro 247.54 mn, representing an increase of 15.6% or Euro 33.46 mn on the previous year. The EBITDA of the Do & Co Group was Euro 28.10 mn (PY: Euro 18.91 mn). The EBITDA margin was 11.4% (PY: 8.8%). Consolidated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of the Do & Co Group amounted to Euro 15.59 mn for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 business year, Euro 4.24 mn higher than in the same period of the previous year. The EBIT margin was 6.3% (PY: 5.3%). The net result improved by 5.2% from Euro 5.40 mn in the previous year to Euro 5.68 mn in the first quarter of the 2019/2020 business year. Almost all Do & Co locations report increases in ...

