Statement in compliance with Articles L233-8-II of the Code of Commerce and 223-16 of the general regulation of the French financial markets authority (AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Identity of the reporting company: LafargeHolcim Ltd, Euronext Paris: LHN

Date Number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights July 31, 2019 615,929,059 Theoretical number of voting rights: 615,929,059 Number of voting rights exercisable at shareholders' meetings(*): 380,001,387

(*) Number of voting rights exercisable at shareholders' meetings theoretical number of voting rights (i.e. total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital) number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares and shares not registered in the share register).

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

