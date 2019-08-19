Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
Xetra
16.08.19
17:29 Uhr
20,440 Euro
+0,280
+1,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,300
20,480
08:21
20,200
20,360
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA20,440+1,39 %