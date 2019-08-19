Worldwide launch of the VALEZUS T2100, high-speed 320ppm cut-sheet printer

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (President CEO: Akira Hayama; hereinafter "RISO") announced today the launch of VALEZUS, a new brand of high-speed ink-jet printers for the production-printing market. RISO will start with successive rollouts worldwide of the new brand's first product, the VALEZUS T2100, a high-speed, 320-page-per-minute (320-ppm) cut-sheet printer.

1 The new brand, VALEZUS

One of RISO's commanding strengths is the development of inks optimized for high-speed paper feeding and high-speed printing. This expertise enables RISO to deliver unique printing solutions serving the demand for high-volume printing. With technologies developed and cultivated in this field, RISO launches the VALEZUS, a fresh brand targeting the production-printing market.

2 The all-new VALEZUS T2100

VALEZUS T2100

The first product of the new brand, the VALEZUS T2100 is a high-speed full-color cut-sheet inkjet printer. By connecting printer engines to print the front and back-side respectively, the VALEZUS T2100 achieves a blazing-fast double-sided printing speed of 320ppm. The VALEZUS T2100 offers a compact footprint for a production printer as well as superior ease of use and maintenance.

With these features, the VALEZUS T2100 increases productivity and dramatically improves work efficiency in high-volume printing.

In high-volume printing applications, such as transactional printing at print service providers, in-house printing at financial institutions, insurance companies and government offices, the VALEZUS T2100 opens a world of new possibilities in cut-sheet printing.

RISO will show the VALEZUS T2100 at the following exhibitions:

"The Print Show 2019" from September 17 to 19 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

"PRINTING United 2019" from October 23 to 25 in Dallas, Texas, United States.

You can view a 1-minute promotional video about this product here. https://youtu.be/bpzQLYe1Z54

Product name and launch period

Product name VALEZUS T2100 Launch period Fall 2019

Rollout will begin in North America and Europe. Launch dates in Japan and elsewhere in Asia are to be determined.

Main features of the VALEZUS T2100

High Productivity

1) Capable of 320ppm high speed cut sheet printing

The VALEZUS T2100 can print 320ppm*1 or 19,200 pages per hour*2, based on full-color, double-sided printing of A4-sized paper. Because the VALEZUS T2100 is a cut sheet printer, it can easily handle short-run jobs as well, enabling speedy processing of a diverse range of jobs.

*1 Continuous printing of A4-sized paper with long-edge feed on standard settings

*2 Not including cleaning time

2) Incorporation of newly developed high-capacity feeder/stacker units that enable paper loading/unloading during continuous printing

The VALEZUS T2100 is equipped with two high-capacity feeder/stacker units, each capable of feeding and stacking up to 4,000 sheets (total of 8,000 sheets). The two units can be switched while the printer is active, allowing users to load/unload paper without stopping the job. Also, the stacker unit is equipped with a jogger mechanism and dedicated cart, enabling smooth transition to post-processing after printing.

The feeder/stacker units are scheduled to be available in the spring of 2020.

3) Compatible with PDF, PostScript as well as AFP/IPDS

The VALEZUS T2100 can fit in existing workflow of customers. It supports PDF and Postscript, generally used in an open system environment as well as AFP/IPDS, which is used as an industry standard for mission-critical production print applications.

4) Oil-based ink complements environmentally-conscious printing by low energy consumption

The VALEZUS T2100 incorporates an inkjet system that adopts oil-based inks ensuring energy-saving operation. Oil-based inks contribute to energy-saving because there is no need for ink-drying heaters required for water-based inks, and unlike toner-based technologies, there is no heat-fixing process required.

Specifications

ITEM Description Print Type Line-type inkjet system (drop on-demand) Ink Type Oil-based pigment ink (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black, Gray) Print Speed *1 Duplex: 320 ppm, Simplex: 160 ppm (A4 LEF, Letter LEF) Print Resolution Standard Black: 600dpi x 600dpi Cyan/Magenta/Yellow/Gray: 300dpi x 300dpi Fine Black: 600dpi x 600dpi Cyan/Magenta/Yellow/Gray: 300dpi x 600dpi Paper Size Double Tray Feeder Max: 330.2mm x 465mm (13" x 18.3") Min: 148mm x 210mm (5.9" x 8.3") Feed Tray Max: 297mm x 432mm (11.6" x 17.0") Min: 182mm x 210mm (7.2" x 8.3") Paper Weight Double Tray Feeder 46gsm to 210gsm (12-lb bond to 56-lb bond) Feed Tray 52gsm to 104gsm (14-lb bond to 28-lb bond) Paper Tray Capacity Double Tray Feeder 4,000 sheets x 2 trays*2 (Height up to 440mm [17.3"]) Feed Tray 500 sheets x 3 trays*2 (Height up to 56mm [2.2"]) Output Tray Capacity Double Tray Stacker 4,000 sheets x 2 trays *2*3 (Height up to 440mm [17.3"]) Power Consumption Max. 3,010W Dimensions (W x D x H) 4,755mm x 750mm x 1,445mm (187.2" x 29.6" x 56.9")

*1 When using plain paper and recycled paper (85 gsm [23-lb bond]), and standard density setting.

*2 When using plain paper and recycled paper (85 gsm [23-lb bond]).

*3 When short edge is less than 182mm or long edge is less than 257mm, Max capacity is 1,000 sheets.

Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Symbol mark, logo mark and VALEZUS are trademarks or registered trademarks of RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION. Adobe and PostScript are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other corporate names and/or trademarks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of each company, respectively.

