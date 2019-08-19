Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or "the Company") has between August 14 and August 16, 2019 repurchased 32,400 ordinary Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 60.90. This represents 0.04% of the total number of ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures. The Company currently holds 7,640,503 repurchased ordinary SDRs. The total number of outstanding ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 78,194,806.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

