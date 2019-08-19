mWS myWorld Solutions AG: Take a Look Behind the Scenes at the GoPro British Grand Prix With the MotoGP Cashback Program

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the GoPro British Grand Prix in Silverstone, United Kingdom, from 23rd to 25thAugust 2019, motorsports fans have the opportunity to register for the MotoGP Cashback Program and to win an exclusive tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP. As Members of this program, they can also enjoy attractive shopping benefits at thousands of Loyalty Merchants around the world.

The MotoGP circus has come to its twelfth stop at the GoPro British Grand Prix in Silverstone and the MotoGP Cashback Program ensures that there are highlights to be experienced both on and off the track.

Visitors can register for the program at the MotoGP Cashback Program Container or with one of the numerous promotion employees stationed around the racing circuit.

Those who have registered have the opportunity to try out a special exercise machine, which the MotoGP drivers use, to put their reflexes to the test.

Visitors can also look forward to an exciting competition with which the MotoGP Cashback Program grants motorsport fans a glimpse behind the curtains of the racing scene.

A glimpse behind the scenes at the MotoGP

All visitors to the GoPro British Grand Prix who post a photo of their best MotoGP moment including the hashtag 'motogpcashback' on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter before midday on Saturday 24th August or on Sunday 25th August, have the opportunity to win an exciting tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP racing circus.

Attractive benefits with the MotoGP Cashback Program

At the heart of the MotoGP Cashback Program lies the MotoGP Cashback Card and the Cashback App. Thanks to these features, Members of the program can secure attractive benefits such as Cashback and Shopping Points when visiting the MotoGP events - whether for the journey to the event, booking accommodation or when purchasing tickets and merchandise from selected online partners or in the MotoGP fan areas.

The shopping benefits awarded Members of the MotoGP Cashback Program go well beyond the MotoGP races. Every time a Member uses their card to make a purchase at any of the 130,000 Loyalty Merchants worldwide, they will receive up to 5% Cashback and collect Shopping Points. These Shopping Points can then be redeemed on exclusive Loyalty Merchant offers.

Further information about the program, the competitions as well as the MotoGP Cashback Program's next stops can be found at MotoGP-Cashback.com.

