PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 28, 2019 19-Aug-2019 / 08:37 CET/CEST

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 28, 2019

August 19, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on August 28, 2019.

The agenda includes the following items:

1) On approval of PJSC RusHydro's new provision on inside information.
2) On approval of report on divestment of non-core assets in the second quarter of 2019.
3) On approval of transaction of gratuitous transfer of the Company's property to third parties.
4) On termination of the Company's participation in JSC Tekhnopark Rumyantsevo.
5) On merger of the Group's power companies located in Kamchatka Krai.
6) On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries.
7) On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company.

The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW.

Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges, and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304
ir@rushydro.ru

August 19, 2019 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)