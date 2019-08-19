Incap Corporation:: Incap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India

Incap Corporation Press Release on 19 August 2019 at 10:15 (EEST)



Incap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India

Incap India invests EUR 2 million into the expansion of its production facility in Tumkur by adding 3,800 square meters to the existing 8,640 square meter factory premises. The preparations for construction works have already begun and are expected to be completed by spring 2020.

According to Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, the purpose of the expansion is to cater to the growing demand by increasing the production area as well as material storage space. "Within the past years we have witnessed a vast growth in demand from both our existing customers as well as new customers," says Munipalli, who believes that the expansion will give the required boost to the manufacturing capacity.

The construction costs of approximately EUR 2 million will be financed from operating income. "We will be following the principles of sustainable building, i.e. paying special attention to efficient use of energy and other resources," Munipalli stated.

Incap India factory is located in Tumkur, near Bangalore and employs a total of 740 people. The floor space of the facilities will amount to approximately 12,500 square metres by spring 2020. The factory produces inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel and cash dispensers, power supply units, rescue devices, solar inverters, drives and medical devices as well as devices for other electronic industrial products.

Photos of Incap India factory: https://photos.app. goo .gl/N44r2reLbPCdBECX9



INCAP CORPORATION

For further information, please contact;

Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431

Mr. Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Major media in India

www.incapcorp.com



INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 820 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.