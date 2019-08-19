YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Creates VR Experience for Energy Company Shell in Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC Pink:YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that YDreams Global, a company part of the YDX Innovation Group, has been commissioned to create an interactive experience in Virtual Reality for the company Shell Brazil (the "Client").

The project involves several 360° films combined with interactive branded content that can be visualized using a VR headset.

The Client has hired the Company to execute the software and create the filmed content. Once the solution has been developed, it will be used in several events.

"We are thrilled to be working with a Client that has such a very modern vision. It's a very creative project using Virtual Reality with the goal to create an educational and memorable experience for all users." - stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global.

With this project YDreams Global reinforces its positioning as a leader on innovative VR solutions, having created experiences for companies like Coca-Cola, CISCO, University of British Columbia, Bobs Fast Food, Experian, Natura and also the city of Rio de Janeiro and the Rio 2016 Olympic Museum.

About Shell Brazil

With 105 years in the country, Shell Brazil operates in Exploration & Production, retail lubricants, marine, trading, research and development, and in the energy market. In deep water, our daily production is approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent, being the largest multinational energy company in the country.

Our main goal is to meet the energy needs of society today and in the future, acting responsibly in economic, environmental and social spheres.

Shell Brazil is part of a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with around 92,000 employees in more than 70 countries and territories.

Extracted from the Client website: www.shell.com.br

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

