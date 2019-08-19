Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Updates of haircuts: Swedish covered bonds Current value after New value after Change haircut haircut 0-5Y 89,5% 94,0% 4,5% 5-10Y 80,0% 90,5% 10,5% 10-20Y 80,0% 81,0% 1,0% 20-30Y 80,0% 79,0% -1,0% The changes will come into force 2019-08-21 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com Clearing Risk Management Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=734894