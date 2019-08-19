Royal Philips: Philips unveils HeartStart Intrepid with IntelliSpace Connect across Europe and select markets worldwide

August 19, 2019



Enhanced communication and seamless data sharing capabilities augment clinical and operational efficiencies for patient assessment across emergency care settings



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect. Created to provide clinical and operational efficiencies at every stage of the emergency care continuum, the solution lets caregivers evaluate and treat patients during the most demanding medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. The Philips HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator has received CE Mark approval and is available for sale in Europe and other select markets in Asia and Africa [1].

"First responders don't often know what to expect when they arrive at the scene of an emergency, so they have to be equipped and ready to handle anything that may come up in the field," said Arman Voskerchyan, Business Leader, Therapeutic Care at Philips. "A full range of monitoring capabilities and decision support tools let emergency staff quickly evaluate and treat patients in life-threatening situations. Enhanced connectivity between care settings helps to streamline communication and improve clinical workflow for caregivers, ultimately allowing them to provide patients with better care."

The HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator can also be used across various emergency settings in the hospital, allowing clinicians to assess the patient and deliver the appropriate treatment, including defibrillation if a patient is suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The cloud-based IntelliSpace Connect data management solution helps set the stage for coordinated care across the patient's clinical care journey. IntelliSpace Connect supports the integration of emergency event data into electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) and electronic medical records (EMR/EHR) for accurate event documentation to facilitate billing, while secure data storage enables post-event review to drive quality improvement initiatives.

Designed to be lightweight, portable and rugged, the Philips HeartStart Intrepid can endure both the rigors of emergency medical service, a secure and reliable cloud platform, IntelliSpace Connect provides a simple, cost-effective option for hospitals through a Software-as-a-Service model [2].

For information on how the solution can improve clinical workflow, simplify record keeping and enhance patient care, while also streamlining communication and collaboration, visit www.philips.com/intrepid .

[1] The HeartStart Intrepid with IntelliSpace Connect is not available for sale in North America.

[2] Not all features are available in all geographies.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +1-978-221-8919

Email: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

Joost Maltha



Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

Email: joost.maltha@philips.com

Twitter: @joostmaltha





About Royal Philips



Royal Philips .





Attachments