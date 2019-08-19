ZEAL Network SE ( -) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19-Aug-2019 / 10:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Dr Helmut Wilhelm Last name(s): Becker *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Position: Member of the management team _b) Initial notification_ *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* _a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code_ Type: Shares ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 _b) Nature of the transaction_ Buy of Shares _c) Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* 17.14 EUR 40 685.60 EUR 17.24 EUR 64 1,103.36 EUR 17.08 EUR 89 1,520.12 EUR 17.10 EUR 153 2,616.30 EUR 17.12 EUR 221 3,783.52 EUR 17.26 EUR 293 5,057.18 EUR 17.16 EUR 1,032 17,709.12 EUR 17.30 EUR 1,200 20,760.00 EUR 17.48 EUR 2,134 37,302.32 EUR _d) Aggregated information_ *Price* *Aggregated volume* *Total* 17.324 EUR 5,226 90,537.52 EUR _e) Date of the transaction_ 2019-08-15 _f) Place of the transaction_ Name: XETRA MIC: XETR ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 17173 EQS News ID: 859369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2019 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)