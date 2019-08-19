Leclanché has announced that Ellen, the world's largest all-electric ferry, for which it provided a 4.3MWh customised lithium-ion battery system, has made its first commercial voyage. This is a key application area for the company, with an estimated 50MWh of orders for marine applications contracted for delivery in FY19 and FY20. Our estimates remain under review until there is greater visibility on when different phases of the St Kitt's battery energy storage project are scheduled to complete.

