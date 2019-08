PowerHouse Energy (PHE) has signed a collaboration agreement with Peel Environmental. This seeks to develop 11 DMG facilities at sites in the UK, primarily on Peel's land, including the previously announced project at Peel's Protos Energy Park on Merseyside. The collaboration is part of Peel's strategy to develop 'Plastic Parks' where waste plastics that cannot be recycled are used to generate electric power and hydrogen rather than being sent to landfill.

