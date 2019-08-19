Acromegaly Treatment Market Size Worth $2.10 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acromegaly treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of the acromegaly disease is expected to drive the growth. For instance, the disease prevalence increased fourfold in 2015 from its previous year 2014, according to a report by the Endocrine Society. Moreover, growing investment in clinical trials by various pharmaceutical companies to develop new molecules is another factor propelling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Somatostatin analogs segment is expected to emerge as the largest product segment in terms of revenue share in the forthcoming years, owing to easy availability and cost-effective treatment procedure of the product

Hospital and clinics end use segment accounted for the largest market share as all the surgical procedures are performed in these facilities. Easy availability of surgeons Is anticipated to further drive the segment

North America held the dominant market share in 2018, due to favorable government insurance policies and increased investment in R&D by the pharmaceutical companies. For instance, In May 2018 , U.S. Congress approved the Right to Try bill, wherein patients can try unproven medical therapeutics in case of serious illness including orphan diseases like acromegaly

Asia Pacific acromegaly treatment market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in near future due to rising healthcare expenditure and R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical companies

Some of the key players are Novartis AG; Ipsen Pharma; Pfizer Inc.; and Chiasma Inc.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Acromegaly Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Somatostatin analogs, GHRA), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/acromegaly-treatment-market

Furthermore, strong pipeline of drugs is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. For instance, Mycapssa by Chiasma Inc. received approval in Europe in 2016. In 2018, Antisense Therapeutics launched their new formulation ALT1103 in U.S. ISIS 766720 by Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a growth hormone receptor antagonist is currently under phase II clinical trial and is expected to be finished by December 2019.

The strong pipeline of drugs for somatostatin analogs is expected to propel growth of the acromegaly treatment market in near future. For instance, in 2018 around 30 clinical trials were being conducted in North America and many are waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acromegaly treatment market on the basis of product, end use and region:

Acromegaly Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Somatostatin Analogs



GHRA



Others

Acromegaly Treatment End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals & Clinics



Others

Acromegaly Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Biotechnology Reagents Market - Increasing research and development expenditure by biotechnology companies and rising number of biotechnology firms globally are expected to boost the biotechnology reagent market over the forecast period.

Increasing research and development expenditure by biotechnology companies and rising number of biotechnology firms globally are expected to boost the biotechnology reagent market over the forecast period. Endocrinology Drugs Market - Global endocrinology drugs market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of endocrine diseases.

Global endocrinology drugs market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of endocrine diseases. Anti-obesity Therapeutics Market - Global anti-obesity therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of above 20.0%. On account of increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg